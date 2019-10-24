Law enforcers have all grounds for holding of pretrial check in Vasylevska-Smahlyuk case. ВИДЕО

Censor.NET reports citing 112.ua.

"Our criminal legislation provides responsibility not only for the commitment of some actions, which are the crimes but also provides responsibility for concealing such crimes. That is why, according to my conviction, the information announced by the polygraphologist provides the grounds to tell that there are signs of crime in the actions of the MP, particularly, the concealing a fact of the serious or particularly serious crime. It provides the responsibility even the imprisonment for three years," the lawyer said.

"Since this information was provided in fact in the mass media means then I believe that the law enforcement bodies have all grounds for putting proper information to the register of the pretrial investigation and hold the proper check on fact whether such actions of the MP as the concealing of the crime took place. And on the results of this check and holding of the pretrial investigation it will be able to establish whether the promises of the unlawful benefit or whether the facts of bribetaking took place by questioning of the witnesses and MP," Voytovych said.

On October 18, the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to support the bill #2047-d on the cancelation of the corruption schemes.

Later the mass media reported that the Office of the President demands the polygraph testing of the members of the financial committee due to this voting.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) opened the criminal proceeding to check the information published by the mass media.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed conviction that all members of the Verkhovna Rada on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy should pass the polygraph test.

