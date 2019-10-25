Nine-year-old boy in Kyiv gets dipthteritis

Censor.NET reports citing The Centre for Public Health report.

A nine-year-old boy fell sick in the Ukrainian capital. It is known that his parents refused to inoculate him against the disease.

The boy is hospitalized.

The patient contacted 45 people, 36 of them are children. They are now examined on Friday, October 25; the school and dwellings where these people reside are disinfected.

The Centre for Public Health reiterated that the vaccines agasinst diphteritis are available in all regions of Ukraine; there's enough of them. The adults are recommended to undergo re-vaccination every 10 years since the age of 16.

To get due protection against the disease, both children and adults should be vaccinated under the regular calendar of inoculations.