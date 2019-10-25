Russian proxies launch 25 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns, mounted antitank grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); small arms and mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) from the direction of Petrivske (within the disengagement area); mounted antitank grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and small arms - in the area of Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns, mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms - in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used automatic grenade launchers and small arms, including heavy machine guns, to shell Ukrainian troops near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); small arms – in the area of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: EU urges to immediately release Ukrainian journalist Asieiev

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not opened fire yet.