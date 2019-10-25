Censor.NET

25.10.19 11:35

Ukraine demands that Russia release reporter Asieiev

Ukraine used UN General Assembly as a playground to stress on the release of political prisoners illegally held in Russia.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Oleg Herasymenko, the country's Ambassador for special missions said so during the session of Third Committee of the UN General Assembly. Ukrinform quoted him as saying.

"In spite of the release of 35 Ukrainians by Russia, including Oleg Sentsov and Volodymyr Balukh, the Kremlin continues to ignore the calls of international organizations, political leaders and civil society to release the rest of Ukrainians who were encarcerated due to politically motivated charges", the diplomat said.

Asieiev was found guilty of a number of crimes under the articles "organization of extremist community", "espionage", "incitement to espionage", "public calls for carrying out extremist activities" and "public calls for actions aimed at violating the territorial integrity".

