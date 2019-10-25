Government appoints new deputy defense minister

Censor.NET reports citing Cabinet's press service.

"To appoint Oleksandr Polishchuk as Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine," reads the decree, No.1001-r, as of October 23, 2019.

Polishchuk is a military diplomat, expert on defense construction and security. After completing his military service in 2010, he served as Deputy Director of Defense Policy and Strategic Planning Department at the Defense Ministry.

Read more: President appoints deputy secretary of NSDC

In 2012-2013, he worked as state expert at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

In 2014-2017, he headed the military security department at the NSDC Office.