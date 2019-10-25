Interior Ministry to quarterly report on investigations into crimes against journalists - NUJU

Censor.NET reports citing Chairman of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) Serhii Tomilenko post on Facebook.

"The Interior Ministry of Ukraine will represent quarterly its reports on the progress of investigations into crimes against journalists. The Interior Ministry also empowered Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko and Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko to coordinate efforts of the Interior Ministry and the National Police to respond to the facts of prevention of journalists’ activities," the NUJU head said.

Tomilenko also said that Interior Minister Arsen Avakov gave the relevant instructions during the meeting with him. Tomilenko added that they also discussed preparations for the upcoming parliamentary hearings on journalists' safety, scheduled for November 6.