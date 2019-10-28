Russia can't return Ukraine's boats captured in Kerch Strait in 2018, - lawyer

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

This is because of the technical conditions of these vessels. Nikolai Polozov, the lawyer of the released Ukrainian sailors said this.

"Until now, Russia has not obeyed by the order of the International Tribunal [for the Law of the Sea] in terms of returning the ships. However, as far as I know, there is certain progress in this case, the Russian government is ready to pass the ships. The only problem is the technical conditions of these very ships", he said.

According to Polozov, currently, the boats are being fixed to the point, at which they can navigate again. The Russian side is obliged to pass them by the end of the year.