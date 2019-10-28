Zelenskyi lays flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing his Facebook post.

The ceremony took place in the Park of Eternal Glory in Kyiv on Monday, the press service of the head of state reported.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi attended the ceremony to commemorate the victims in connection with the 75th anniversary of the expulsion of the Nazis from Ukraine," the statement reads.

The head of state laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and honoured the memory of WWII victims with a moment of silence.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov also took part in the ceremony.