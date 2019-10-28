Dubinskyi released results of his polygraph test

Censor.NET reports citing his Facebook.

The Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Oleksandr Dubinskyi published results of the polygraph test and the expert's conclusion. Dubinskyi posted a photocopy of the results on Facebook.

The polygraph test concerned MP’s voting against bill №2047 and "presence or absence of any corrupt motives in his actions."

In a conversation before the test, Dubinskyi said that he had never agreed on receiving 30,000 dollars of cash for voting against bill №2047, "never intended to receive, did not expect any remuneration and received no remuneration from anyone." The MP added that he did not know which of the members of his committee received such remuneration.

The expert's conclusion stated that during the test the respondent behaved adequately, did not take "prior pharmacological substances," which may distort psychophysiological reactions.

"It was impossible to establish the credibility of the answers ‘Yes’ of the respondent to the question "Did you vote against this bill because it has a corruption component because the answers ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ to these questions showed equally important psychophysiological responses," the polygraph tester said.

After the test, it was noted preliminary that the results of the test as a whole are justificatory.

"Conclusion. Dubinskyi Oleksandr has truthfully answered all questions about his non-involvement in agreement, expectation and receipt of illegal monetary compensation for voting against the bill №2047 and does not know which of the members of the committee were involved in it. The respondent did not receive any remuneration for promoting the bills at the request of any person," the document reads.