Strong blast at oilseeds crushing plant in Dnipro reported on Monday. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

The explosion occurred on the left bank of the River Dnipro in the city at about 22:00 Kyiv time on October 28.

According to the publication, private houses were shaken and people thought it was an earthquake. Local residents say the explosion was preceded by a blaze near the Potoky oilseeds crushing plant.

According to preliminary reports, there are no victims and injured in the explosion that occurred at the Potoky plant, the TV news service TSN said. The explosion damaged a warehouse, a fire started, and rescuers have been trying to extinguish it. There is information that oilseeds are burning.

Read more: 15 schoolchildren hospitalized with suspicion on hepatitis A in Chernihiv