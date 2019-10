Censor.NET reports citing NACB post on Facebook.

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statementю

The searched are being carried out in Lviv region within the framework of the case upon money laundering and legalization of over UAH 2 billion.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka is asking the Verkhovna Rada to allow bringing Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice.

Read more: SACPO starts investigating alleged taking of bribes by MPs from Servant Of People