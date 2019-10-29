Ukraine is Apple which starts its journey in garage, - Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Many countries that are flourishing today were on the verge of disappearing from the face of the earth, were considered underdeveloped and hopeless. Sadness either destroys you permanently or eventually makes you stronger. Today Ukraine is at the crossroads but we are just like Apple, which starts its journey in the garage, or Lance Armstrong who has been diagnosed with cancer," Zelenskyi said.

The head of state also noted that now our country is getting back on its feet and moving forward, but these steps are not certain since there is a war in Ukraine that can be ended only one way - through diplomatic relations.

"In Ukraine, something that has never happened will definitely appear - the transparent and clear rules of the game, which are the same for everyone. At the forum we will show what we have already done and will tell about the ways of development of industries that are a priority for us," Zelenskyi promised.