Nine attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired small arms and automatic grenade launchers on Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and other small arms and automatic grenade launchers – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); small arms and hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers and small arms, including heavy machine guns – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

Read more: EU urges to immediately release Ukrainian journalist Asieiev

No casualties among Joint Forces members were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from 82mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers near Zaitseve and 82mm mortars, small arms and hand-held antitank grenade launchers outside Krymske.