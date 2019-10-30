"$100 per hour": Member of Servant of the People party texts with prostitute during Rada's session. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Bukvy.

As it is seen on the photo, there are two dating websites on Yaremenko's phone - Mam... network and Loveeto.





During the voting, the politician was reading a questionnaire of a 32-year-old woman whose name was Alina, which stated her preferences in the questionnaire: sex, meetings, dating. The woman also stated that she was not interested in relations.

Then Bohdan Yaremenko started texting with a girl, maybe another one.

Yaremenko: ...Your conditions for a meeting.

Woman: Hi. The place of the meeting is yours. Protected sex, classical and oral. Anal sex is tabu. $100 per hour. $150 per two hours. I do not stay for a night. Any wishes?

Read more: Law on Donbas special status not to be put to referendum – Yaremenko

It stands to mention that the MP posted a response calling the incident as a provocation on his Facebook page.

"About provocations.

After the case when a few faction colleagues have become victims of peeking lovers we took some preventive measures and now we know when journalists peek our phones. Having received such a signal yesterday, I made the provocation and let take a photo of a fabricated correspondence.

It worked. The hunter caught something that does not exist.

Do not believe everything that the mass media publish," says the message of the Servant of the People member.

Отметим, что уБогдана Яременко есть супруга Виктория и двое детей – дочь и сын.