Zelenskyi: Ukraine committed to deepening cooperation with NATO. VIDEO

"For our part, we understand that effective reforms are key to our membership in the Alliance. We are committed to transforming Ukraine in accordance with NATO standards and we focus our joint efforts on this," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyii said

Ukraine is a consistent and effective partner of NATO which will continue to contribute to security in the Euro-Atlantic area and beyond, the President of Ukraine assured.

At the same time, Zelenskyi expressed his hope for enhanced cooperation with the Alliance.

"We seek to deepen cooperation for strengthening our defense capabilities, strengthening Ukraine's resilience to withstand present-day threats, and enhancing interaction between Ukraine's government agencies and NATO bodies," Zelenskyi said.

The Head of State thanked the Alliance for its assistance to Ukraine in particular in reforming the security and defense sector.

According to him, the "good basis" for this is the NATO’s comprehensive assistance package approved in 2016. The President expects that this package will be "updated and expanded with additional projects and additional measures."

"We also expect to accelerate the process of achieving Ukraine's Armed Forces compatibility with the Alliance forces. We offer a thorough consideration of Ukraine's joining the NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program. I am sure that Ukraine is ready to move to the new level of our cooperation," the President added.

As reported, the North Atlantic Council started a visit to Ukraine on October 30 at the invitation of the Ukrainian authorities. The visit began in Odesa. On Thursday, the NATO Secretary General and the Allies ambassadors are in Kyiv.