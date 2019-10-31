Verkhovna Rada permits to prosecute, arrest MP Dubnevych

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

332 parliamentarians voted for the prosecution of the MP, 241 voted for the detention and 229 – for the arrest.

Yaroslav Dubnevych says that the petition was groundless: "The filing was submitted to Rada with one goal – for political populism."

He noted that he would not hide from the investigation and would prove his innocence legally.

As it was reported earlier, NABU finished the investigation on embezzlement of 3.7 million dollars from Ukrzaliznytsya. According to the report, suspects during December 2015 - March 2017 arranged the purchase of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsya of articulated products overpriced with the involvement of controlled intermediary companies and thus seized the funds of the branch Center for production of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia in the amount about of 3.7 million dollars. NABU detectives launched the investigation in June 2017.

On October 17, Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka submitted a petition to the Verkhovna Rada for permission of criminal prosecution of MP Yaroslav Dubnevych.

It is noted that while serving as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport, Dubnevych was aware of Ukrzaliznytsia's financial state, including its needs in public procurement, and had an influence on the founders and officials of the PJSC. Investigators believe that the funds were received by legal entities controlled by people's deputy and his accomplices because of a concerted overestimation of the price during the sale of track switching equipment to the affiliate. However, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, the MP repeatedly used his official position in the interests of people related to him.