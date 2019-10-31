Ukraine ready to accelerate preparation for NATO membership – president

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Thursday, October 31.

"We have agreed on an updated, consolidated package of projects and practical measures. We have discussed the prospects of our cooperation under the NATO Enhanced Opportunities Program. I proved today that Ukraine is ready to move to this new level of partnership with the Alliance," the president said.

"Our priorities include active interaction with the Alliance on the resilience of Ukraine to hybrid threats and enhancing cybersecurity. We intensify our work in the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Platform for Combating Hybrid Threats with the Coherent Resilience 2020 joint training in the Black Sea being the major event of it," the head of state said.

In addition, according to the president, Ukraine is interested in enhancing its interaction with NATO to restore stability and security in the Black Sea region.

"We expect that Ukraine's proposal as regards practical steps on the implementation of the NATO Black Sea Package adopted in April this year will be supported. We need to jointly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy in this important region for us," Zelenskyi noted.