Disengagement of forces in Petrivske starts on November 4, - Zelenskyi (обновлено)

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The president said this during the press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"For our part, we started a disengagement in Katerynivka. If everything is safe in Petrivske through a week - there should be seven days of silence - it seems to me that on November, 4 we should start a disengagement in Petrivske as well," Zelenskyi said.

In his turn, NATO Secretary General noted that members of Alliance support the progress of the disengagement of forces and equipment in Donbas. Stoltenberg also called on Russia to bring an end to its support for militants in eastern Ukraine and to withdraw its weapons and equipment.

As we reported earlier, NATO positively assessed the disengagement of forces near Zolote in the Luhansk region. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reminded Russia about its responsibility for implementing Minsk agreements. Interfax-Ukraine agency reported this.

Stoltenberg added he wanted the disengagement in Stanytsia Luhanska to serve as an example.

"We welcome all the efforts for disengagement aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict. We have seen some progress in Stanytsia Luhanska and wanted this example to be hereditary," Jens Stoltenberg said.