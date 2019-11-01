Israeli Embassy in Ukraine to resume its work on November 1

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The Embassy will continue its work on a full-time basis.

"Our fight is not over yet, it is only temporarily suspended by the court's order. Tomorrow, on Friday, November 1, we will resume the work of the embassy on a permanent basis," the statement said.

The Israeli Embassy in Ukraine announced the closure of a diplomatic mission following the decision of the Israeli Ministry of Finance.

The diplomatic agency stated that they were forced to take such measures because "the vital interests of the State of Israel were harmed".

The conflict was caused by the decision of the Ministry of Finance to levy a tax on representative expenses of diplomats, which were not backed by receipts. In a joint statement of the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry Working Committees on Monday evening, the move was described as a serious blow to Israeli diplomatic and military representatives' emolument.