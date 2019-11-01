Ukroboronprom transfers about 700 units of military equipment to Ukrainian military in October

Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom press service.

"The state concern Ukroboronprom transferred over 697 units of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian defenders. The Defense Ministry and the National Guard of Ukraine received weapons and military equipment within the implementation by the Concern of the state defense order and other contracts with customers," reads the report.

The press service also reminded that Ukroboronprom launched international audit and selection of new executives for its enterprises-participants.

