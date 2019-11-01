President introduces new head of Ternopil Regional State Administration

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Ternopil region has a powerful industrial, agricultural, scientific and tourism potential. We all need to develop this potential," Sopel said.

He noted that he is open to everyone who wants to work honestly and transparently, invest in the economy, infrastructure and social sector of the region, and create new jobs.

On October 9, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the president’s proposals regarding the appointment of chairmen of Odesa, Ternopil and Kharkiv regional state administrations.