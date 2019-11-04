14 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired rocket-propelled grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); small arms, including heavy machine guns – in the area of Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used small arms and mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) outside disengagement area; grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, small arms and automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and hand-held and mounted antitank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske.