France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

"Victim of an acid attack, activist Kateryna Handziuk succumbed to her injuries a year ago. We pay tribute to her memory. Like her family and relatives, we are waiting for the instigators of this heinous crime to be tried and sentenced," the Embassy of France in Ukraine said.

In turn, the Embassy of Germany in Ukraine also emphasized that along with Handziuk's family and friends it was expecting a trial and sentence for instigators of the attack which caused death of the activist.

As reported, on July 31, 2018, an unidentified person doused activist Kateryna Handziuk with concentrated sulfuric acid near her house in Kherson. She was taken to Kyiv for hospital treatment and died on November 4, 2018.

Five suspects, including a man identified by a video surveillance camera as the buyer of the acid, were detained.

In February 2019, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court extended until July 3 the terms of the pretrial investigation of Manher, Anti-terrorist Operation (ATO) veteran Serhiy Torbin, a deputy to member of parliament Ihor Pavlovsky, and Oleksiy Levin (Moskalenko) for committing a criminal offense stipulated under Part 3 of Article 27 (types of complicity), Paragraphs 4, 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

On May 7, 2019, the PGO approved and sent to the court a bill of indictment in criminal proceedings against five persons accused of causing grievous bodily harm that resulted in Handziuk's death.

On June 6, 2019, the Pokrovsky District Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region approved a plea arrangement between investigators and five suspects in the case and sentenced them to imprisonment.

On October 22, 2019, Riaboshapka promised to show results of the investigation into the Handziuk murder case in several months.

On November 3, 2019, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported that it was investigating into possible involvement of police employees into assistance to Oleksiy Levin, who organized the attack on Handziuk, while leaving abroad. The SBU also said that Levin's location has not been detected yet and that there were some other instigators besides Head of Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher.

24 июля стало известно, что ГПУ остановила расследование против Мангера и Левина в деле об убийстве Гандзюк.