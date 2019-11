Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The event will be held at Parkovyi Congress and Exhibition Center, the press service added.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov stated that among the topics of discussion would be the issue of replacing the party chairman and party's participation in the elections to the united territorial communities.

