Ukrainian MP Iryna Lutsenko wants to give up her seat over health reasons

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"I'd like to inform that I have filed an application for early termination of my mandate as MP. My health condition does not allow me to work at full capacity, and I'm not used to goof off behind the team members' backs," she wrote on Facebook.

She added she had always considered her work in parliament to be "a great responsibility and an opportunity to join the development of the country."

"My main mission was to protect children and Ukrainian families, counter domestic violence, defend human rights," the MP said. In addition, Lutsenko emphasized the protection of Ukraine's state sovereignty was also a priority of her work as a lawmaker.

Read more: Iryna Lutsenko submits resignation letter to president

She thanked her peers and allies for support and cooperation.

"I remain a member of the European Solidarity Party's team," she added.