Censor.NET reports citing decree №798/2019.

"To appoint Bodnar Roman Mykolayovych as the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration," text of decree No. 798/2019, published on the president's website on Monday reads.

By another decree (No. 797/2019) Zelenskyi dismissed Ihor Shevchenko from this position, according to the application submitted by him.

