Ukraine to receive Canadian weapons in a few weeks

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The finalization of documents for the supply of sniper rifles is at the final stage. The delay was through the fault of partners supplying the components, not the Canadian side. We hope that these weapons will be in Ukraine in the next few days or weeks," Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar said in an interview.

He believes "this will open the door to expanding the range of cooperation."

"We have also discussed the establishment of a special consultation mechanism at the level of defence ministers who could discuss substantially the needs of the Ukrainian army, convey this information to the Canadian side, and immediately understand what can be provided and what cannot. I hope the first such contact will take place at the end of November," the diplomat noted.

The year before last, Canada put Ukraine on the Automatic Firearms Country Control List thus cancelling Ukraine's de facto arms embargo. For the first time, the information about alleged preparations for shipment of sniper rifles from Canada to Ukraine appeared in the summer of 2018. However, this has not happened yet.