20 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses amoung Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 122mm artillery, 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); rocket-propelled grenade launcher and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used small arms, mortars of different calibers and 122mm artillery to shell Ukrainian troops near Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, small arms and hand-held antitank and automatic grenade launchers – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Troitske (69km west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns – near Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not opened fire yet.