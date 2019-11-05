Six members of Russia-led forces eliminated in Donbas over week – OSINT group

Censor.NET reports citing IR.

"According to the IR, the confirmed losses of the Russian occupation forces in Donbas from October 29 to November 5, 2019, include six people: the 1st Army Corps – one member of the 1st separate motorized rifle brigade (Kalmiuske), two members of the 9th separate motorized rifle regiment (Novoazovsk); the 2nd Army Corps – two members of the 4th separate motorized rifle brigade (Alchevsk), and one from the 7th separate motorized rifle brigade (Brianka)," reads the report.

