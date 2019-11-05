Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Commander of the JFO, Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko met with deputies. During the field meeting, the members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee discussed with the JFO command, in particular, the results of the disengagement of forces and hardware," the JFO press center said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to information, MPs visited the disengagement site, where they saw both previous and new equipped positions of the Ukrainian military. Also, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, directly in the village of Zolote-4, talked with local residents.







