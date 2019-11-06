Censor.NET

06.11.19 12:12

Ryaboshapka about Handziuk murder: Huge problem observed

Little progress is observed in the case of the murder of Kherskon actvist Kateryna Handziuk due to the number of issues among the prosecutors.

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

t is reported that the unit of prosecutors in the case of Handziuk is entirely changed.

"We have changed the prosecutor’s unit. There is a huge problem in the case…They did not want to investigate it," the prosecutor general noted.

Answering the question of whether this fact is tied with the involvement of the representatives of the law enforcement bodies in the case of Handziuk, Ryaboshapka said: "the environment, which existed at the moment of the commitment of the crime and investigation, influenced its results".

Read more: France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

Earlier the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the possible involvement of police in departure of Olexiy Levin - organizer of attack on Ukrainian activist Kateryna Handziuk.

