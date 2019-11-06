Chief Prosecutor Riaboshapka says no criminal case against Burisma in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

"There is no Burisma case. It exists in the mind of the person who has invented it. There just may be some kind of criminal proceeding where the word 'Burisma' may appear. Maybe there are several such criminal proceedings," Riaboshapka told.

"After checks, we will calculate how many cases mention the word and in which context it is used. Then maybe I'll comment on something in more detail," he said.

The Prosecutor General also noted that neither the president nor representatives of the Office of the President had asked him to pay special attention to certain criminal cases – it's "neither Burisma, nor [ex-MP Serhiy] Pashynsky, nor [ex-deputy head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleh] Hladkovsky, nor anyone else."

Pashynsky is suspected of inflicting a severe bodily injury to a male victim on December 31, 2016. Hladkovsky has recently been released on bail in a case opened on charges of abuse of office.