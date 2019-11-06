NATO's assessment mission arrives in Kyiv

Censor.NET reports citing Mission of Ukraine to NATO post on Facebook.

"Following the NATO North Atlantic Council's visit to Ukraine, a NATO delegation is back in Kyiv, now at expert level. On November 6-8, NATO's assessment mission will meet with representatives of almost all central executive government agencies involved in the implementation of the 2019 Annual National Program under the aegis of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which is Ukraine's main instrument in preparation for NATO membership," the report reads.

During the visit, the assessment mission will make recommendations for the 2019 ANP implementation report that will be presented to NATO member states for consideration.

According to the press service, on December 11, NATO Headquarters is to host this year's last meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission to present the 2019 ANP assessment and discuss the preparation of the 2020 ANP. The meeting will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.