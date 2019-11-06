Prosecutor General's Office starts internal investigation on possible loss of Maidan Case files

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press center.

"With the agreement of the Prosecutor General by order of the Leader of the General Inspectorate as of November 5, 2019, the internal investigation with the aim of checking the circumstances due to which the particular files of the criminal proceedings on murders investigation committed on February 18-20, 2014, may have been lost," says the message.

Earlier, it was reported about the creation of the Property Survey Board, the members of which a few members of the Prosecutor General's Office had become.

