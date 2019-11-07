Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
07.11.19 12:52

One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of an explosion in a car on the Brest-Litovsk highway, guard S. Erchenko was killed, two passengers - Serhii Volovik and Ihor Salo - were injured. A special police operation has been introduced in the capital. Attention! Photos are not recommended for viewing by people with an unstable mentality, children and pregnant women.

As reported by Censor.NET.

One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast 01
One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast 02
One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast 03

One person died and two were injured in a car explosion in Kyiv, which police say could have been caused by a third party on a motorcycle.
Police said late on November 6 that a black Mercedes sedan exploded on the Brest-Lytovsk highway at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The driver died at the scene and another nearby car was damaged. A "motorcyclist could be involved," the police said.
Eyewitnesses told local media they saw a motorcyclist approach the passenger side of the vehicle and throw an explosive device at the car before fleeing.

Police are conducting a "special operation" to detain the suspected motorcyclist. A video appeared of the incident published by a news site that monitors roadside accidents.

Part of the car’s roof had been blown off and windows on the passenger side were shattered. Police are investigating the incident.

See more: President replaces head of Kyiv Regional State Administration. PHOTO

One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast 04
One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast 05

Read more: Nine-year-old boy in Kyiv gets dipthteritis

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100