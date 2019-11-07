One dead, two injured in Kyiv car blast. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.







One person died and two were injured in a car explosion in Kyiv, which police say could have been caused by a third party on a motorcycle.

Police said late on November 6 that a black Mercedes sedan exploded on the Brest-Lytovsk highway at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The driver died at the scene and another nearby car was damaged. A "motorcyclist could be involved," the police said.

Eyewitnesses told local media they saw a motorcyclist approach the passenger side of the vehicle and throw an explosive device at the car before fleeing.

Police are conducting a "special operation" to detain the suspected motorcyclist. A video appeared of the incident published by a news site that monitors roadside accidents.

Part of the car’s roof had been blown off and windows on the passenger side were shattered. Police are investigating the incident.

