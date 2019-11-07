10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); rocket-propelled grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk)..

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used hand-held antitank and automatic grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk); heavy machine guns and grenade launchers of different systems – outside Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, small arms, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers – on the outskirts of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and automatic mounted grenade launchers – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Four Ukrainian soldiers sustained shrapnel wounds over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have launched two attacks on Joint Forces.