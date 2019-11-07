SBI searching home of Priamyi channel owner

Censor.NET reports citing Priamyi Channel.

The SBI is conducting investigative procedures in Volodymyr Makeyenko's home as part of the investigation into the sale and purchase of the Priamyi TV channel.

The channel, in turn, reported that it considered the search of Makeyenko's home as pressure and an offensive on freedom of speech.

Earlier reports said that the SBI was investigating possible tax evasion by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the sale and purchase of the Priamyi TV channel.

