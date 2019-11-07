Censor.NET

07.11.19 17:24

Pashynskyi’s life and health menaced – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) states that life and health of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Serhii Pashynskyi, are menaced.

Censor.NET reports citing 5.ua.

Judge of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv, Serhii Diachuk, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on Thursday, Pashynskyi had to arrive for interrogation as a witness in the case upon murdering of Euromaidan activists.

The SBI refused to permit delivery of the former MP who is also suspected within another criminal case being investigated by the Bureau.

The interrogation has been rescheduled for November 21.

On October 7, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Pashynskyi.

The SBI had earlier served Pashynskyi with charge papers regarding shooting at Viacheslav Khimikus.

