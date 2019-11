Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"We work actively to prepare for the Normandy summit that is supposed to take place within the next weeks", Maas claimed.

The German official noted that the agreements within the Minsk process are being impemented. The diplomat expressed confidence that the state of affairs in Ukraine has been improving during the presidency of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Maas also said he supported peace talks and actions to combat corruption in Ukraine.

Read more: Normandy format meeting will be held if all parties want, Zelenskyi says