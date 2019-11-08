20 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, anti-tank guided missiles, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the enemy used heavy machine guns, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank guided missiles to fire on Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, weapons on BMP-1 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); rocket-propelled grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); rocket-propelled grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held and mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

One member of the Joint Forces was killed and four more Ukrainian soldiers were wounded over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from automatic grenade launchers near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.