Zelenskyi calls Ukraine the most attractive startup in the world

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

"Invest in people, in Ukrainians, invest in our youth, Ukrainian startups, small and medium-sized businesses. And remember: today Ukraine is a diamond that needs polishing through internal reforms and external investments so that to become a real diamond in the heart of Europe," Zelenskyi said at Kyiv International Economic Forum.

The president has noted that these are people who make Ukraine attractive, in particular, their talents, skills and intelligence. According to him, Ukrainians can look to the future, understand the needs of tomorrow and are ready to become pioneers.

"You are really in a phenomenal country. In all modesty, it is one of the most interesting and attractive startups on planet Earth. This is Ukraine," Zelenskyi told business representatives.