As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decrees have been posted on the president’s website.

President Zelenskyi also signed the decree to appoint Dmytro Neskoromnyi as SBU first deputy head - chief of the SBU Main Directorate for Fighting Corruption and Organized Crime.

Under another decree, the president appointed Volodymyr Horbenko as SBU deputy head.

