OSCE envoy Sajdik: Disengagement in Petrivske postponed until Nov 9

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik has said disengagement of forces and weapons in the village of Petrivske in Donbas was postponed until November 9.

"The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, agreed on the date and time of the start of the renewed withdrawal of forces and hardware from the disengagement area of Petrivske," he said in a press statement on November 8, 2019.

"The withdrawal of forces and hardware will start on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 12:00 Kyiv time," Sajdik added.

The Ukrainian side announced the new date, November 8. In turn, the Russian-controlled "DPR" forces said they were ready to disengage in the area on November 9.

Read more: 10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: four Ukrainian soldiers wounded

On Friday, November 8, Joint Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Volodymyr Kravchenko said Ukraine was ready to withdraw troops near Petrivske as early as at 12:00 today, while no confirmation was received of the enemy's readiness to go for a mirror move.