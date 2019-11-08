Yelisieiev files for resignation from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

Censor.NET reports citing his Twitter post.

"I filed for resignation from the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine. I did not think this is how my 28 years diplomatic career would end this way. Thanks to all, with whom I worked for the sake of raising the international standing of Ukraine, especially to my teacher, the first head of the head of the Foreign Ministry Anatoly Zlenko," Yelisieiev wrote.

The diplomat did not tell the reason for his resignation. At the same time, he expressed hope for his return to the Foreign Ministry in the future.

