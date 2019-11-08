Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

Censor.NET reports citing lb.ua.

"The majority of deputies elected a new head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council through a ballot vote. Sviatoslav Oliynyk, who worked as first deputy head of the regional council for four years, took the position," reads the statement.

The voting was held during the 19th session of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. Its previous head Hlib Pryhunov resigned from the position at the beginning of the session.

"Some 91 of 93 present deputies voted for him [Oliynyk]," the press service said.

Anatoliy Adamsky and Mger Kuyumchyan were also elected as deputy heads of the regional council at the session.