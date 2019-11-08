State Department may scrap post of U.S. envoy to Ukraine - Foreign Policy

Censor.NET reports citing Foreign Policy.

"The position of U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, formerly held by Kurt Volker, the first senior official to step down in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, will likely be discontinued altogether," the report reads.

It notes that the responsibilities of Volker's role are expected to be taken up by other State Department officials whose portfolios include Ukraine.

Current and former officials say the position will likely be scrapped in large part because the administration would be hard-pressed to find someone to fill the role "given how fraught working on Ukraine policy has become."

Those involved have been hauled before Congress to testify in the impeachment probe, allegedly faced bullying tactics from State Department lawyers, or had their careers damaged or destroyed in the process.

The report notes that since Volker's departure in September, the position he left has remained vacant.