Two resolutions on Crimea may be adopted in UN this year

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The draft resolution on violations of human rights in the temporarily occupied Crimea, initiated by Ukraine, is now being prepared in the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee (on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues). The vote in the Committee will take place approximately in mid-November.

The representatives of Crimean Tatar people, whose rights are being brutally violated by the occupying power, are expected to participate in the work of the Ukrainian delegation. According to the procedure, after the resolution is adopted in committee, it will be submitted to the UN General Assembly session in late December.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted three resolutions on human rights abuses in Crimea – in 2016, 2017 and 2018 – although Russia ignored their implementation. The previous resolution called on the United Nations Secretary-General to prepare a special report on the implementation of the 2018 resolution for the current 74th session of the General Assembly.

Another draft resolution, on the militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov Seas, is currently being finalized. The draft resolution is expected to be tabled directly for consideration by the UN General Assembly session in December, without voting in committees.

Increasing military build-up in the occupied Crimea and the danger of deployment of nuclear weapons on the peninsula raise concerns of Ukraine and the international community.