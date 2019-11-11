Zelenskyi dismisses Herus from office of President's Envoy in Cabinet

Censor.NET reports citing decree №838/2019.

"Herus Andrii Mykhailovych will be removed from the office of the representative of President of Ukraine in the Cabinet of Minister of Ukraine", reads the document, by which the President sacked the official.

Oleksiy Perevezentsev previously served in high-rank offices in Ukraine's Ministry of Trade and Economic Development; in 2015 and 2016, he worked as the counselor of the-then Minister Aivaras Abromavicius. In 2016, when Stepan Kubiv replaced Abromavicius, Perevezentsev continued to serve as his advisor.

