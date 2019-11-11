Parliament may approve state budget on November 14

As reported by Censor.NET.

Speaker Dmytro Razumkov stated this at a meeting of the Agenda-Setting Council on Monday, November 11.

"The issue of the draft state budget for 2020 has been put for consideration for the current week … I’m calling on the budget committee: at its meeting to thoroughly consider and analyze the draft budget submitted for consideration, in particular, the Verkhovna Rada’s budgetary conclusions, which have been submitted to the budget for 2020, and to provide a conclusion on the draft budget to the MPs of Ukraine so that, most likely, on Thursday we could consider this important bill and, if everything goes well, support and approve the budget for 2020," Razumkov said.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 18, the Verkhovna Rada approved at first reading the bill on the state budget of Ukraine for 2020 (No.2000).

The government then completed the draft budget and on November 5 submitted it for the Verkhovna Rada’s consideration at second reading.