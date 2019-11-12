Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
12.11.19 12:30

Parliament appoints Shapran to replace Mylovanov as member of NBU Council

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a resolution "On staff changes at the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine" (No.2400).

Parliament appoints Shapran to replace Mylovanov as member of NBU Council

As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 268 MPs voted in favor of the relevant document, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Speaker Dmytro Razumkov explained that staff changes at the NBU Council took place because former member of the NBU Council Tymofiy Mylovanov had been appointed to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev, in turn, announced that the Committee held a respective competition and Vitaliy Shapran was elected from 23 candidates.

Vitaliy Shapran has been appointed to the post of a member of the NBU Council for a term until July 7, 2021.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100